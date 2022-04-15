Police Blotter: April 7 – April 12

Thursday, April 7

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, April 8

Pitt police issued one citation for carrying a false ID at Trees Hall.

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower B.

Saturday, April 9

Pitt police issued two citations for underage drinking and possession of a false ID at 200 Block of Dunseith Street.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Panther Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a Pitt student at 200 Block of Meyran Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, April 10

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Holland Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault at 3700 Block of Parkview Avenue.

Monday, April 11

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Brackenridge Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Centre Avenue and Robinson Street. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, April 12

Pitt police reported harassment by communication at Bigelow Boulevard.

Pitt police reported an indecent exposure at Sennott Square.