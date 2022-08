Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife Rebbeca Mastriano at a rally Friday evening.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Republican Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor at the Downtown Wyndham on Friday. About 1,000 people attended Turning Point Action’s “Unite and Win” rally, which drew about a dozen protestors. Mastriano, a state senator, is running against Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election.