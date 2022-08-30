Meet the Editors: Copy Desk

Greetings from the copy desk! You won’t see our names on many stories this year, but behind the scenes, we’re reading each one before it goes to print, checking for AP style, ensuring accuracy of our reporting and giving feedback to writers. We have a great team of copy editors helping us keep The Pitt News polished.

Allison Schaeffer, Copy Chief

I’m Allison, a junior with a double major in French and linguistics. This is my second year on the copy desk and my first year on the editorial board. When I’m not editing, I enjoy spending my time reading, playing cards or sipping a London fog from the Amos Starbucks. I cannot wait to see what this year brings for The Pitt News, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Livia and our wonderful copy staff!

Livia Daggett, Assistant Copy Chief

I’m Livia, a sophomore double majoring in politics-philosophy and ecology and evolution. This is my second year at TPN and my first year on the editorial board. Outside of TPN, you can find me reading, knitting, using the Oxford comma in my non-TPN work or doing some Pittsburgh cafe-hopping. I’m excited to get to work with Allison and all of our amazing staff this year!