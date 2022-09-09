Police Blotter: Sept. 1 – Sept. 7

Thursday, September 1

Pitt police assisted City police with a retail theft at 3800 Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police reported a hit and run of an attended vehicle at Bigelow Boulevard and Fifth Avenue.

A student reported to Pitt police they were a victim of a scam.

Pitt police reported an attempted theft at The Pitt Shop. The items were recovered and the actor left the area.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Acrisure Stadium. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment at Acrisure Stadium.

Friday, September 2

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment at 3200 Block of Kennett Square.

Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense at 200 Block of Semple Street.

Saturday, September 3

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Towers Lobby. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police arrested one person for disorderly conduct and false ID to law enforcement.

Pitt police assisted City police with a fraud incident at The Bridge on Forbes.

Sunday, September 4

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Fifth Avenue and South Bouquet Street. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police reported an incident of criminal mischief at Bouquet Gardens Building C. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a loud party at 3700 Block of Orpwood Street. Four students were issued conduct referrals.

Monday, September 5

Pitt police assisted City police with a noise complaint at Parkview Avenue. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police reported a theft at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, September 6

Pitt police assisted City police with the fraudulent use of a debit card.

Pitt police reported a sexual assault at 100 Block of University Place. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 7

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported an incident of dating violence.