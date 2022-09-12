Poetry | A senior commuter’s first day of class

Fikayomi Olagbami | Staff Illustrator
By Anita Bengert, Staff Columnist September 11, 2022
As hundreds of freshies take their seat,
I hop off the bus, running down the street,
10 minutes late,
This is just great,
Now I’m taking notes by someone’s feet.
