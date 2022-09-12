Poetry | A senior commuter’s first day of class

Fikayomi Olagbami | Staff Illustrator

By Anita Bengert, Staff Columnist
September 11, 2022

As hundreds of freshies take their seat, 

I hop off the bus, running down the street, 

10 minutes late, 

This is just great, 

Now I’m taking notes by someone’s feet. 