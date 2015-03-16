Pitt student passes away over spring vacation

A Pitt student was found dead at home over the recent spring vacation.

Anita Valsa Thachet, an undergraduate who studied information science, passed away around 10:59 p.m. on March 12. Alexander Balacki, chief medical examiner of Montgomery County, Pa., said on Monday that the cause of death was suicide.

Thachet was the current president of Sigma Delta Tau at Pitt and a graduate of Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia, Pa.

According to a post on Sigma Delta Tau’s national Facebook page, counselors are available to support chapter members.

Friends and family seeking counseling can contact the University Counseling Center at 412-648-7930.

Those who wish to honor Thachet’s memory are encouraged to email newsdesk.tpn@gmail.com for a later tribute.

Editor’s Note: It is always difficult for a newspaper to report a student’s passing, but to prevent misinformation about this tragedy, The Pitt News feels obligated to do so.