Poetry | Growing pains — an allusion to Roman mythology
October 2, 2022
You were born wholly pure and divine
Sprinkled in sweet salt and virtue
Pushed by Western winds into the arms of your creator
An opalescent Pearl from the green foamy sea
You arrived.
Showered with delicate pink roses and awe,
Nakedly vulnerable, you were cloaked in silken love and protection
Welcomed into a world that awaited your arrival with the utmost affection
Until you grew
Then the world devoured you whole when it saw what you possessed
That potential and power was crushed
Nipped in the bud, a bouquet that would never be
You lost your ethereal glow and became mortally doomed
Like a candle cursed without a flame
No purpose for existence except for tawdry vanity
They wanted to put you on display.
You’ve known emptiness and tragedy, trauma and pain
But you’ve survived the seas and you can survive
These times will not crush you
You’re still that glowing baby girl formed from magic and blessings.
And I know things have been hard,
But when will you shed your layers?
The ones that have calcified you like an oyster.
Because those layers aren’t you
They’re a part of you, a testament to your history
Each layer sharing a tale
Like words carved onto your perfectly delicate skin.
Those layers may have been you, but they aren’t the Pearl that rode those waves,
That innocent baby born thousands of moons ago
She didn’t know what you know now,
So shine like the molten star you are
Burningly hot and utterly bright
The force of nature you were when you arrived.
You still hold that fire within — your flame able to be rekindled
While innocence is brief
Divinity is forever
You are a god.
Yes, there is work to be done
Because right now you are illusion —
She isn’t you.
She may look like you and sound like you and smell like you,
But she hasn’t untamed that core,
The promising person who lies below.
Right now, she is just layers
And those layers hide you.
So break free from the shell
And liberate the Pearl.