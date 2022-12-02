Police Blotter: Nov. 17 – Nov. 30
Thursday, November 17
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, November 18
Pitt police issued a citation for a retail theft at Forbes Street Market.
Pitt police confiscated drug paraphernalia at Lothrop Hall.
Pitt police arrested one individual for defiant trespassing and theft at Bruce Hall.
Saturday, November 19
Pitt police issued a citation for public drunkenness at Heinz Field.
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Heinz Field. Investigation pending.
Sunday, November 20
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, November 21
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, November 22
Pitt police reported unknown individuals removing American flags from the lawn of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. Investigation pending.
Wednesday, November 23
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Lawrence Hall. Investigation pending.
Thursday, November 24
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, November 25
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Saturday, November 26
Pitt police assisted the City police with a retail theft at 3800 Block of Forbes Ave.
Sunday, November 27
Pitt police issued a citation for criminal trespassing at the Petersen Events Center.
Monday, November 28
Pitt police reported that an individual left their cell phone unattended and upon return it was missing at the Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted another agency with a report of a scam at Bruce Hall.
Pitt police reported the theft of equipment at the Stephen Foster Memorial. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported a retail theft at the Book Center. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Posvar Hall and Forbes Quad. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Tuesday, November 29
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, November 30
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.