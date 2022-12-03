Pitt Muslim Student Association holds “Halal-a-palooza” event

The Muslim Student Association hosted its “Halal-a-palooza” event on Friday evening to showcase different Muslim countries’ culture. The event featured tables from countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Sudan, Algeria, Pakistan and others. Attendees were able to visit each table and learn about different cultures and the role of Islam in these countries and also try different foods and drinks.

Camera, Contributing Editor: Betul Tuncer

Editor, Head Multimedia Editor: Jaime Ely