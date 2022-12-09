Police Blotter: Dec. 1 – Dec. 5

Thursday, December 1

Pitt police issued two summons arrests for Amay Gupta and Sonel Jimenez for abuse of corpse.

Friday, December 2

Pitt police reported a small fire in a lab in Chevron Science Center. The fire was contained and extinguished.

Saturday, December 3

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation in Lothrop Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief in Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Sunday, December 4

Pitt police issued a citation for buying, consuming alcohol while underage in Litchfield Tower B.

Monday, December 5

Pitt police reported theft of packages from the mailroom in Darragh Street Apartments. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a backpack and laptop at 100 Block of Oakland Avenue.

Pitt police reported the theft of an individual’s laundry in Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.