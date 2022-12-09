Police Blotter: Dec. 1 – Dec. 5
12:04 am
Thursday, December 1
Pitt police issued two summons arrests for Amay Gupta and Sonel Jimenez for abuse of corpse.
Friday, December 2
Pitt police reported a small fire in a lab in Chevron Science Center. The fire was contained and extinguished.
Saturday, December 3
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation in Lothrop Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief in Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.
Sunday, December 4
Pitt police issued a citation for buying, consuming alcohol while underage in Litchfield Tower B.
Monday, December 5
Pitt police reported theft of packages from the mailroom in Darragh Street Apartments. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a backpack and laptop at 100 Block of Oakland Avenue.
Pitt police reported the theft of an individual’s laundry in Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.