Pitt basketball’s Dior Johnson pleads guilty to two misdemeanors, remains suspended by team

Pitt first-year basketball player Dior Johnson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence for strangulation and simple assault Friday. He was sentenced to one year of probation and is required to complete a batterer’s intervention program.

Johnson,18, was arrested in October after allegedly striking a woman across the face because she got him and his phone wet in September. Police said in the criminal complaint that Johnson repeatedly punched the victim in her arms, stomach and head. Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed three charges against Johnson in October.

While the strangulation charge was originally a felony charge, prosecutors reduced it to a misdemeanor per the plea agreement.

Pitt athletics said in a Friday afternoon statement that Johnson is still suspended from the team. Pitt suspended Johnson in October from all team activities indefinitely, until his legal situation is resolved.

“Pitt continues to follow University and athletic department protocols regarding Dior Johnson’s suspension,” it said. “All parties continue to work through the process and will not comment until additional steps have been completed.”

Johnson’s lawyer, Robert Del Greco Jr., told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Pitt also prohibited Johnson from being on campus. He said he hopes now that his client will be allowed back after his guilty plea.

“I’m hoping there’s some allowance for redemption and restoration for him,” Del Greco said.