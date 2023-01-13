Police Blotter: Dec. 15 – Jan. 11

Thursday, December 15

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower B.

Pitt police assisted the UPMC police with a stolen wallet at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Friday, December 16

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft at 2500 Block of Allequippa Street. Actor was located and taken into custody.

Saturday, December 17

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, December 18

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, December 19

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, December 20

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, December 21

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, December 22

Pitt police arrested one individual for defiant trespassing at Petersen Events Center.

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

Friday, December 23

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, December 24

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, December 25

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, December 26

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, December 27

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, December 28

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, December 29

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, December 30

Pitt police reported a theft of a jacket at Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Saturday, December 31

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, January 1

Pitt police issued three citations for underage drinking, public drunkenness and carrying false identification at 100 to 300 Block of Oakland Avenue.

Monday, January 2

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, January 3

Pitt police assisted the police department of El Paso, Texas, with a burglary.

Wednesday, January 4

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, January 5

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, January 6

Pitt police issued one summons arrest for defiant trespassing at the PG Lot.

Saturday, January 7

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, January 8

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, January 9

Pitt police reported a theft of a license plate. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a simple assault at Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a fraud. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, January 10

Pitt police reported an access device fraud. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, January 11

Pitt police reported an attempted access device fraud. Investigation pending.