Police Blotter: Dec. 15 – Jan. 11
January 12, 2023
Thursday, December 15
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Litchfield Tower B.
Pitt police assisted the UPMC police with a stolen wallet at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Friday, December 16
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft at 2500 Block of Allequippa Street. Actor was located and taken into custody.
Saturday, December 17
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, December 18
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, December 19
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, December 20
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, December 21
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Thursday, December 22
Pitt police arrested one individual for defiant trespassing at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.
Friday, December 23
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Saturday, December 24
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, December 25
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, December 26
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, December 27
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, December 28
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Thursday, December 29
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, December 30
Pitt police reported a theft of a jacket at Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.
Saturday, December 31
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, January 1
Pitt police issued three citations for underage drinking, public drunkenness and carrying false identification at 100 to 300 Block of Oakland Avenue.
Monday, January 2
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Tuesday, January 3
Pitt police assisted the police department of El Paso, Texas, with a burglary.
Wednesday, January 4
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Thursday, January 5
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, January 6
Pitt police issued one summons arrest for defiant trespassing at the PG Lot.
Saturday, January 7
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Sunday, January 8
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, January 9
Pitt police reported a theft of a license plate. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported a simple assault at Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported a fraud. Investigation pending.
Tuesday, January 10
Pitt police reported an access device fraud. Investigation pending.
Wednesday, January 11
Pitt police reported an attempted access device fraud. Investigation pending.