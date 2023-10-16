The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A sign displaying Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban in a Rite Aid in Oakland.
Pittsburgh plastic bag ban goes into effect
By Khushi Rai, Senior Staff Writer • 2:23 am
Opinion | You don’t hate Shakespeare, you were just taught it wrong
By Abigail Dobry, Staff Columnist • 12:48 am
Opinion | We need to talk about the real emotions of speaking up as a minority
By Grace Harris, Staff Columnist • 12:45 am
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra celebrates opening weekend with harmonies in Heinz Hall
By Nada Abdulaziz, Staff Writer • October 15, 2023
Notes From an Average Girl | What’s so bad about being average?
By Madeline Milchman, Staff Writer • October 15, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A sign displaying Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban in a Rite Aid in Oakland.
Pittsburgh plastic bag ban goes into effect
By Khushi Rai, Senior Staff Writer • 2:23 am
Opinion | You don’t hate Shakespeare, you were just taught it wrong
By Abigail Dobry, Staff Columnist • 12:48 am
Opinion | We need to talk about the real emotions of speaking up as a minority
By Grace Harris, Staff Columnist • 12:45 am
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra celebrates opening weekend with harmonies in Heinz Hall
By Nada Abdulaziz, Staff Writer • October 15, 2023
Notes From an Average Girl | What’s so bad about being average?
By Madeline Milchman, Staff Writer • October 15, 2023

Photos: Pitt Softball vs Davis & Elkins

October 15, 2023
DSC_0924
Gallery6 Photos
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore outfielder Macy Hamilton (5) swings the bat during the game against Davis & Elkins on Sunday at Vartabedian Field.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in