Newest Pitt professional ready for NBA limelight, but won’t forget Oakland roots

With the 2024 NBA draft concluding on June 27, two Pitt players have found new homes in professional settings.

With the 14th pick in the draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Carlton “Bub” Carrington and subsequently shipped the guard to the Washington Wizards in a draft-night trade package. As the second rookie Wizard to hit the big board on draft night, Carrington will join second-overall pick Alex Sarr of France and 26th overall Miami product Kyshawn George in Washington.

Going into Wednesday night, the Wizards needed a guard and got their guy in Carrington.

In his post-draft press conference, the young and energetic guard weighed his thoughts on the biggest differences he will have to face from college to the NBA.

“I would say the biggest adjustment would be how they game plan. It’s real strategic for the league. I’m starting to see that working out for all these different teams,” Carrington said. “They have a real game plan and strategy going into every single game, and if you don’t execute it, you can’t play. I feel like that’s something I’m going to have to get adjusted to.”

Despite brandishing new threads, the Pitt product holds a special place in his heart for the blue and gold.

In his introductory press conference following the draft, Carrington spoke on representing Pitt as the fourth-highest draft pick in the school’s history. Carrington had nothing but pride to share for the university.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I love Pittsburgh, I love ‘the Zoo,’ the overall community that Pittsburgh brings, especially towards college basketball,” Carrington said. “I say I’m proud because I want people to realize that Pitt is a good school. They got a great coaching staff, great athletic program, and sometimes it can be overlooked, but with me going as high as I did [in the draft], and being from the school that I’m from, it kind of put Pitt on the map in a way.”

After Carrington took the stage on draft night, cameras panned towards the sea of fans, cheering him on. Loudest in the room were seven Pitt teammates who traveled to Brooklyn to see their teammate accomplish his dream. This rare and emotional moment had Carrington grateful for his Pitt family.

“It means a lot. We had a very tight-knit team that we had created, and for a team that was together for one year,” Carrington said. “We had four freshmen, three transfers. It was a team that was definitely new and just the fact that we ended up becoming so close, becoming like actual brothers, it shows a lot and I was very happy that they were able to come.

Head coach Jeff Capel agreed in a statement, sharing his thoughts on the special occasion.

“In all my years in basketball, I’ve never had one where a player invited his teammates,” Capel said. “When his name was called, you heard them. They were the loudest. Hopefully that’s an example of the culture we created.”

Capel is correct in the assumed culture that filled the air in his Panther locker room. When teammate Blake Hinson signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Carrington was thrilled for his teammate.

“I saw that he got picked up by the Lakers and I literally jumped out of my seat,” Carrington said. “I was excited for him. He’s been nothing but excited for me [during] my whole process, and I’m just super happy and super proud that he’s going to be able to show his abilities in the Summer League and hopefully get a permanent spot on the roster, because I know he’s good enough to.”

Watch Bub and other former Panthers showcase their talents in the NBA Summer League on ESPN from July 6-19.






