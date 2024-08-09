First-year guide to Pittsburgh’s tourist hotspots

While scrolling through social media, you’ve probably seen dozens of images of current and future Pitt students posing around some of Pittsburgh’s most iconic spots. From the Duquesne Incline to PNC Park, Pittsburgh offers more than a few big-time tourist attractions that you need to check out during your first year on campus.

The Inclines

High above the Monongahela River lies the sleepy neighborhood of Mount Washington. While the neighborhood is a must-visit in its own right, Mount Washington is more famous for how people get up to it than what awaits them on top of the hill.

From the bottom of the hill, visitors can easily see the bright red trolley cars that make up the two inclines of Mount Washington — the Duquesne and Monongahela Inclines. These 19th-century wooden marvels transport riders up the 400-foot-tall Mount Washington, which lies just south of Downtown.

While the ride itself only lasts a few minutes, visitors can still make a whole afternoon or evening out of the adventure. The Duquesne Incline, which overlooks Point State Park, features some highly-rated restaurants at the top, such as Monterey Bay Fish Grotto and Altius. The Monongahela Incline, which is further east of the Point, has many attractions on both ends of the line, such as Station Square, sitting between the river and the bottom of the hill.

But by far, the best part of the Pittsburgh Inclines is the view. Both offer an incredible panoramic view of the Steel City. Personally, I prefer the view from the Duquesne Incline, which offers a frontal perspective of Downtown and allows visitors to see some of the sites on the North Shore, as well.

Both inclines are open seven days a week and operate from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Sundays and holidays. Pitt students can access the inclines for free using their University IDs.

The Strip

At first glance, the Strip District on the north end of downtown doesn’t look like much. Its many brown and cream-colored buildings tend to blend in with the typical 20th-century industrial aesthetic architecture that Pittsburgh is known for. But it won’t take long while strolling down its many lively avenues to realize that it is one of the most energetic and dynamic areas of the Steel City.

The Strip is undergoing a massive cultural and economic transformation, burgeoning into the tourism and entertainment epicenter of Pittsburgh. New Orleans has Bourbon Street, Nashville has Broadway and Pittsburgh has the Strip. Featuring dozens of stores, restaurants and entertainment centers, the Strip warrants multiple trips during your time in Pittsburgh.

The best time to visit the Strip is a weekend morning, when dozens of local vendors set up shop on Penn Avenue, creating a farmers-market-like atmosphere across the neighborhood.

Be sure to also check out Pamela’s Diner if you go in the morning. Pamela’s has five restaurants across Pittsburgh, but the location in the Strip is by far the most popular and best if you truly want to experience the 1950s-inspired diner. If breakfast at Pamela’s has you feeling nostalgic, you can also hit up Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which is nearby and offers an old-school five-and-dime vibe with a few twists.

The Strip is easily accessible by bus or ride-share apps when the traffic is low.

The Stadiums

Pittsburgh is known by many names, but the sports-minded folks in town often refer to it as the “City of Champions.” Even though the city is going through a bit of a title drought, it still has three great stadiums that perfectly represent the historic franchises they are home to.

Acrisure Stadium, located on the western edge of the North Shore, is mainly the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But you’ll quickly become acquainted with boarding a big yellow school bus, crossing a big yellow bridge and sitting in the big yellow stadium each Saturday in the fall, since Acrisure is also the home of Pitt football. Many Pitt students will usually associate Acrisure with gamedays and tailgates, but this place is home to much more than football. Acrisure also hosts several concerts each year, which typically bring in big-name acts — like Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney.

Located down the road from Acrisure is PNC Park, home to the Pirates of the MLB. PNC Park is consistently rated one of the best ballparks in baseball, and for good reason. Venture up one of the many spiraled rotundas to the upper decks on gameday, where you will be greeted with the glimmering sight of Pittsburgh’s skyline in the distance. The view is so great that many spend more time gazing at it than watching the game.

The final major stadium in Pittsburgh is hidden behind the many skyscrapers and hills that dot the Steel City. PPG Paints Arena, home to Pittsburgh’s professional hockey team the Penguins, is located just east of downtown. The arena typically hosts more concerts and shows than the other two stadiums, making it a favorite of culture and sports lovers alike.

The Parks

While the other big-time locations on this list are all great, my personal favorite attractions in Pittsburgh are the dozens of beautiful green spaces that fill in the gaps between the concrete buildings and roads. Some of the bigger parks, such as Frick Park, make you feel as though you’re not in a city at all, but rather some distant, lush forest.

My favorite park, however, is actually just off of Pitt’s campus. Schenley Park is a short walk from the Cathedral of Learning and offers students a chance to escape academic life in the solitude of nature. The Park has a few big-name spots, such as Phipps Conservatory, but the beauty of Schenley is an attraction in its own right. Take a stroll down to Panther Hollow Lake and sit against the edge of its murky surface while you watch for some of the wildlife that inhabit the park, such as the many deer and birds. Schenley Park is a place to explore often during your time at Pitt, given its proximity to campus, and is a great respite from the noise of the city.