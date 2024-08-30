Review | Chimp Crazy

Fans of “Tiger King,” Netflix’s hit documentary that took quarantine by storm, might have a new show with big personalities and big animals to obsess over.

The first two episodes of “Chimp Crazy,” helmed by “Tiger King,” creator Eric Goode, released on Max on August 18. In the first episode of the documentary, viewers meet Tonia Haddix, the new big personality at the center of the show.

I never saw “Tiger King,” and neither did my roommate, so when we put on “Chimp Crazy” we weren’t sure what to expect. The first episode hit us like a truck. We were introduced to Tonia as a worker for Connie Casey at Connie’s Chimp Breeding Center. The breeding center is brutal, and the documentary likens it to a puppy mill, which is pretty spot on for the cramped and dirty conditions that the chimpanzees lived in there. Eventually, a former employee for Connie notified PETA about the unethical conditions the chimps were living in, and the animal rights organization got involved.

This is where Tonia really begins to step into the spotlight. Tonia, who has no professional experience or education in handling and caring for chimpanzees, decides she’s going to fight PETA to keep the chimps and starts to try to change the center into a place that meets PETA’s standards for animal care. She does not come close.

While watching, both my roommate and I likely said to each other some variation of “how is she real? How does she think like this?” nearly 20 times in response to something Tonia said or did. Over the first episode, it’s clear that Tonia is obsessed with chimpanzees, but not in a way someone like zoologist Jane Goodall was obsessed with them.

Tonia’s obsession with chimps is more akin to how someone obsesses over and collects a certain brand of stuffed animal. She is not qualified to care for chimpanzees, and she continuously shows that she doesn’t really know much about them.

The second episode concentrates on Tonia and a court case regarding a missing chimp. The revelation that Tonia funds her “petting zoo” of non-endangered animals through brokering exotic animal sales is one of the least shocking moments of the show, despite how implausible that might sound.

The documentary breaks up the contrasting narrative of PETA, who is fighting against Tonia, with the story of Travis the chimpanzee, a brutal warning of what the animals can do to humans. Switching back to Tonia’s narrative is an intended slap in the face to the audience who just learned about the dangers of hoarding animals.

It was sickening to hear the details of Travis’ story and then immediately return to Tonia’s make-believe world where PETA is trying to take away her “kids.” Her ignorant fascination with chimpanzees was enough to make my blood boil. Goode, of course, does this on purpose — he wants to ensure the viewer fully grasps the stakes Tonia created. The juxtaposition of the disaster with Tonia’s lackadaisical attitude towards the whole situation is revolting and effective.

I won’t spoil the end of episode because it’s best when viewed with no expectation, but it’s as devastating and harrowing as it was leading up to be. The final “reveal” was done expertly — the color drained from my face and I remained pale and nauseous until the episode ended.

While it may not have the same cultural impact that “Tiger King” did, “Chimp Crazy” should, and it is only because of everyone cooped up in quarantine that the former will continue to outperform its spiritual successor. I never really understood the craze around “Tiger King” when it was the most trending show, but I get it now.

It’s like watching a train crash that keeps getting worse and worse, and I can’t look away. I hate the main character and I can’t stand when she’s on the screen, but I can’t help myself. It feels like the audience is waiting for her comeuppance, which we can’t be sure will even come, but it’s enough to make me tune in again next week–for better or for worse.