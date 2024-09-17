Skip to Content
Photos: Homecoming Kickoff
By
Claire Emch
,
Staff Photographer
8:34 am
Pitt Alumni student programs held the homecoming kick in the William Pitt Union on Monday afternoon.
Gallery
•
6 Photos
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Pins reading “Hail to Pitt” were given out to students attending the homecoming kickoff event on Monday.
Homecoming
pitt
