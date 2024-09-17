The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Homecoming Kickoff

By Claire Emch, Staff Photographer
8:34 am

Pitt Alumni student programs held the homecoming kick in the William Pitt Union on Monday afternoon.

Homecoming_Kickoff-01
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Pins reading “Hail to Pitt” were given out to students attending the homecoming kickoff event on Monday.

