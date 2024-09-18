The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Unplugged Concert

By Bhaskar Chakrabarti, Staff Photographer
September 17, 2024

The annual Unplugged Oakland concert was held on Saturday night in Schenley Park.

Unplugged PGH BC-3
Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer
A band performs during the Unplugged Oakland concert on Saturday night in Schenley Park.

Print this Story
Tags: