Charlie Kirk, Vivek Ramaswamy host ‘interactive tabling event,’ draw spectators and protesters

Charlie Kirk, conservative political commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, debated Pitt students in an “interactive tabling event” in the Schenley Quadrangle.

The event was a part of his “You’re Being Brainwashed Tour,” in which Kirk is traveling to colleges across the United States to talk to “young voters of this country.” Kirk invited Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, to the event as a guest speaker.

Daniel Yoho, an undeclared sophomore, first heard of the event last week through flyers handed by local Turning Point chapter members. Yoho said they were familiar with Kirk’s online presence.

“Personally, I’m not a big Charlie Kirk fan, but I was like you know what, I’ll check it out, see what stupid stuff he has to say,” Yoho said.

Patrick Griffin, an undeclared sophomore, heard about the event through word of mouth from his friends.

“I’m not really a huge Charlie Kirk fan. I would even go as far to say I strongly dislike him, but I just want to see if there’s any hecklers,” Griffin said.

When Kirk arrived at the event, he began by throwing red “Make America Great Again” hats to audience members. According to Austin Lane, president of Pitt’s Turning Point chapter, the hats were provided by the Turning Point national organization.

“Turning Point headquarters told us [Kirk] wanted to come to campus, and it’s been about a three-month process of getting a big event space and making sure it’s safe and garnering interest,” Lane, a senior business information systems major, said. “I thought it was really good for campus to have a chance to exchange dialogue on political things and discussion. It makes everyone smarter and I think exchanging ideas is for the betterment of our community here.”

Outside the tabling event, protesters with Trans Action Building PGH stood in the back of the quad. The organization has organized different Turning Point protests in the past.

“We’re protesting the presence of Charlie Kirk. We don’t agree with his presence and don’t agree with him or any of the other fascists here,” an anonymous protester said.

The protester said the group stood in the back of the quad to avoid giving Kirk “clicks.”

“We decided that we don’t want to give him the clicks he wants. We know that he releases ‘Best of Charlie Kirk’ videos, and we don’t want anyone, especially those who agree with us, to be giving him the clicks to help him,” the protester said.

People could ask Kirk and Ramaswamy questions using a microphone that faced the duo. One speaker, who identified as a “fellow right-wing person,” asked Kirk and Ramaswamy their thoughts about social security going bankrupt and referred to Kirk’s past statement, “I don’t think retirement is biblical.” According to a report released by the Social Security Board of Trustees, the Old Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund could be depleted by 2033.

“I understand other people would want to retire, but Moses didn’t retire,” Kirk said.

In this “exchanging of ideas,” a speaker named Julia went up to the microphone facing Kirk and Ramaswamy and asked if they think women should take traditional gender roles in society.

“I think that most women are told a lie to pursue a career and not form a family and I think that comes at a great cost. I think that we should elevate the nuclear family first and foremost,” Kirk said. “Almost every lady in this audience thinks that there is a push for young ladies to delay family formation at the expense of having a career.”

Throughout the crowd of red MAGA hats, some spectators were also holding up “Harris-Walz” campaign signs.

“People were just handing the signs out, so I got them,” a first-year named Vivian said. “I think it’s cool to debate people, but I think he doesn’t let them talk and it’s very uncontrolled.”

At the conclusion of the event, Kirk and Ramaswamy signed autographs while being escorted by security guards to their cars. Before Kirk left, he gave some parting words to the crowd.

“Thanks so much, vote Trump,” Kirk said.