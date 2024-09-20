“Hamilton” makes a remarkable return to Pittsburgh

In the heart of Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, audience members are transported from the Benedum Center back to a version of 1776 New York City consisting of rapping revolutionaries, a mad king and an immigrant who is “young, scrappy and hungry.”

From Sept. 11 through Sept. 29, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents the critically acclaimed Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Making its third appearance in Pittsburgh, “Hamilton” opens the Cultural Trust’s 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.

Created by Grammy and Tony award winning songwriter and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” follows the story of founding father and statesman Alexander Hamilton. Featuring 34 major musical numbers, the show knows no bounds when it comes to its hip-hop and R&B blended score.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography, “Hamilton” chronicles the rise and fall of Hamilton in his pursuit of love and legacy. The first secretary of treasury and founder of the National Bank played a key role in defending the U.S. Constitution and advocated for the federal government to assume state debts.

Now, thanks to Miranda’s catchy lyrics, audiences remember the onstage portrayal of Hamilton for his captivating cabinet rap battles with Thomas Jefferson, his struggle between choosing love or his career and his ambitious pursuit of opportunity.

Arjaye Johnson, a senior at Ithaca College majoring in musical theater, makes her national tour debut as part of the Angelica cast for “Hamilton” as a swing. Johnson, who secured her role through an open-call audition, is enjoying her time on the tour and in Pittsburgh.

“This group of people is truly one of the best groups of people I’ve been a part of,” Johnson said. “Every day I go into work and am amazed with the talent and work ethic of [the cast].”

In addition to the cast, there are 25 crew members backstage that run the show alongside the managers, orchestra members and other contributors who make “Hamilton” possible.

Standout numbers from the show include “The Schuyler Sisters” in which Angelica Schuyler, played by Marja Harmon, points out the lack of representation for women in the Declaration of Independence. She sings, “And when I meet Thomas Jefferson / I’m ’a compel him to include women in the sequel! (Work!),” a line that received a resounding cheer from the audience.

Another crowd favorite, “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” was met with applause when Hamilton, played by Tyler Fauntleroy, and the Marquis de Lafayette, played by Jared Howelton, sang together, “Immigrants, we get the job done.”

Fans who are accustomed to listening to the soundtrack with the original cast and watching the filmed version starring Miranda were thrilled with how the Angelica tour cast held their own compared to the original.

“Hamilton” fan and audience member Katie Hummel said the cast was “fantastic.” Hummel’s favorite songs include “History Has Its Eyes on You” and “Wait for It,” a solo number performed by Jimme “J.J.” Jeter, who portrays the infamous Aaron Burr.

For other attendees, like Joleen Vongray, the production at the Benedum Center was their first exposure to “Hamilton.”

“I knew nothing [beforehand],” Vongray said. “But I absolutely love it.”

The show’s final moments are perhaps the most emotional ones, as Eliza Hamilton, played by Lauren Mariasoosay, is left heartbroken after learning that Hamilton cheated on her with Maria Reynolds, an affair known as America’s first political sex scandal.

Concluding with Hamilton’s death at the hand of none other than Aaron Burr, the cast performs “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” an ode to Hamilton’s accomplishments, which received a standing ovation. An action-packed and moving narrative, “Hamilton” takes its audience on an emotional rollercoaster.

“I mean, the ending, I cry every time,” Hummel said.

With its “practical, tactical brilliance” and refreshing take on U.S. history, “Hamilton” leaves its audience feeling nothing but satisfied.

Reflecting on her time with the tour, Johnson is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the cast.

“If anyone is thinking about taking a leap and going to an open call and they are on the fence about it, do it,” Johnson said. “It can change your life.”