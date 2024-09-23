The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt Mens soccer takes down Boston College 2-0

By Claire Emch, Staff Photographer
September 22, 2024
MSOC1
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Senior midfielder Casper Grening (11) drives the ball down the field at the match against Boston College at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Friday.

