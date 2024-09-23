The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt volleyball sweeps ECU

By Liam Sullivan, Senior Staff Photographer
September 22, 2024

Pitt volleyball swept East Carolina in the Fitzgerald Field House on Friday, Sept. 20.

VB v. ECU-1
Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore outside hitter Blaire Bayless high-fives her teammates at the volleyball match against East Carolina in the Fitzgerald Field House on Friday.

