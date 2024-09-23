The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt volleyball sweeps Marquette

By Claire Emch, Staff Photographer
September 22, 2024

Pitt volleyball swept Marquette in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.

VBALL_MARQ-1
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood (3) prepares to strike the ball at the volleyball match against Marquette at the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.

