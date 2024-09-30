More than an SID: Joe Lassi’s role in shaping Pitt lacrosse

As the sports information director for the women’s lacrosse team, Joe Lassi plays a strong role in shaping the program’s identity. Primarily, he makes sure that the athletes feel seen, heard and supported.

Lassi is the coordinator between the team and external media. His responsibilities include mediating press coverage, managing the team’s website and ensuring that the athletes’ and team’s achievements are highlighted through various social media pages.

“He makes us feel like a priority in the athletics department despite being a new program and working through challenges,” senior defender Abby Thorne said. “He does this by providing opportunities for us and making everything feel professional. He really does have our backs and makes sure we’re exposed, ensuring people engage with the team.”

His commitment to the team goes beyond just managing stats and social media —- it’s about building relationships with the lacrosse team.

Lassi is approachable and is genuinely interested in the players. Junior defender Gracie Kahoun recalled her first interactions with him as a first-year.

“He was easygoing and natural with the team,” Kahoun said. “I never felt scared of him as a staff member. He was always around, making sure we felt comfortable.”

Lassi’s commitment extends beyond the logistics of running the program. He takes the time to check in with players, especially during tough practices.

“He just notices things pretty well. If we’re having a bad day of practice, he’s had multiple times where he’s come up to us and checked in, even though it’s not his job to do that,” Thorne said. “He makes an effort to check in with us if we seem off. That just means a lot, and it makes me want to open up to him while also protecting the team.”

In an era where social media plays a crucial role in sports programs, Lassi has efficiently promoted the Pitt lacrosse brand. He has successfully grown the team’s following to over 15,000 across various platforms, showcasing the players’ personalities and the fun atmosphere surrounding the program.

“He’s not a boring social media guy — he makes our team look fun and engaging,” Kahoun said. “The biggest thing he’s done is brought awareness to us on campus and made our team look realistic and fun, which we are. He’s done a really good job of capturing how our team is and presenting that to the public.”

Lassi’s innovative approach to social media not only raises awareness of the program but creates a sense of community among fans and supporters.

“We do fun stuff that engages our audience,” Lassi said. “It’s important to show the human side of our players, to let fans see their personalities and interests outside of the game.”

Kahoun said that Lassi actively encourages players to pursue their passions in athletics and media.

“I started getting involved in social media on the team and within athletics, and he’s really allowed me to pursue that extra career outside of sports,” Kahoun said. “He’s allowed me to take photos of basketball games, take over the Instagram a couple of times, and he got me field passes. He’s really stepped up not only to help manage the team’s social media but also to mentor me. ”

As someone who travels with the team, Lassi has experienced the highs and lows of the season alongside the players.

“I’ve been lucky enough to travel to every game since we started playing,” Lassi said. “Those moments waiting for a flight or riding on a bus are when you really get to know everyone.”

As the lacrosse program grows, Lassi’s role is key in moving the team forward. In a world where individual stats often take center stage, Lassi ensures the focus stays on the athletes. He works hard to highlight their dedication and passion, advocating for them both online and in person.

“It’s important for me to make sure our athletes are recognized for their hard work and accomplishments,” Lassi said. “I want them to know they have someone in their corner.”

As the Pitt women’s lacrosse program navigates the competitive ACC, it’s clear that Lassi is more than just an SID. He is committed to boosting the program and building strong connections with each player.