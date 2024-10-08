The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The Pitt News
The Pitt News

Photos: #1 Pitt men’s soccer knocks off #6 Denver 2-0

By Claire Emch, Staff Photographer
October 7, 2024

#1 Pitt men’s soccer took down #6 Denver on Monday at Ambrose Urbanic Stadium.

CE_MSOC_DENV23
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Pitt men's soccer huddles prior to its game against Denver on Monday.

