Photos: #1 Pitt men’s soccer knocks off #6 Denver 2-0
By
Claire Emch
,
Staff Photographer
October 7, 2024
#1 Pitt men’s soccer took down #6 Denver on Monday at Ambrose Urbanic Stadium.
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Pitt men's soccer huddles prior to its game against Denver on Monday.
