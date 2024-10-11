The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: #1 Pitt Volleyball sweeps #15 SMU

By Claire Emch, Staff Photographer
1:37 am

Pitt Volleyball defeated SMU in the Fitzgerald Field House on Wednesday.

CE_VBALL_SMU-01
Claire Emch | Staff Photographer
Roc the Panther parades around with a toy pony at the Pitt volleyball game against SMU in the Fitzgerald Field House on Wednesday.

Print this Story
Tags: