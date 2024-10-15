Pitt beats Syracuse 3-0 with late goals in the second half

Pitt (9-3-2, 3-2-1 ACC) beat Syracuse (6-8-1, 0-7-0 ACC) on Sunday afternoon 3-0. The Panthers dominated in shots, outshooting the Orange 37-3. The Orange went into the matchup eager to pick up their first ACC win and — thanks to the Orange’s goalkeeper — it had a fighting chance. Junior Shea Vanderbosch had 14 saves on the day and only gave up goals in the last 15 minutes of the match.

Despite outshooting every team they play, the Panthers’ losses this season are due to their shot inefficiency. Pitt’s losses against Buffalo, UNC and California all looked eerily familiar to the first half of Sunday’s matchup against Syracuse. However, the Panthers’ overdue scoring streak late in the second half sealed their win.

The Panthers were eager to get on the scoreboard early in the game, but as time in the first dwindled, they struggled on offense. At the end of the half, Pitt had 12 shots to the Orange’s one. Senior forward Sarah Schupansky offered up a corner kick to senior forward Samiah Phiri where she headed it right on target. However, Pitt’s sophomore midfielder Deborah Abiodun intercepted the shot, and it deflected off her head.

Shupansky took her third and the team’s fifth shot on goal in the 15th minute, but Vanderbosch made her fifth save of the match.

The game opened up in the final few minutes of the first 45. Syracuse found some time on offense, but never took their opportunities to the net. Pitt desperately tried to put it away before the end of the half but couldn’t make use of its chances.

The horn sounded, and the Panthers set themselves up for the second half the same way they have for most of the season. Pitt’s inability to seal the deal on its scoring opportunities continued to put the Panthers in a vulnerable position for the second half.

Vanderbosch started the second half with three saves in four minutes. The Syracuse goalkeeper leads the ACC in saves per game, an accolade well-deserved after her performance on Sunday.

Senior midfielder Ellie Coffield took the Panther’s 24th shot of the game in the 65th minute. The Syracuse shot-stopper made her 11th save of the match but came down and crushed her arm on the right goalpost. After receiving treatment, Vanderbosch stayed in the goal and was tested again shortly after with Pitt’s 28th shot attempt.

With only 15 minutes left in the match, Pitt finally capitalized on its scoring opportunities with three goals in a row. Schupansky served the ball to Abiodun who headed the ball into the top left corner of the net to take the lead. Abiodun did it again in the 80th minute and then Coffield launched the last one in the net with another assist from Schupansky. Schupansky earned her 15th assist this season, breaking the program record she set from last season’s campaign.

Time in the second half ran out, and Pitt won 3-0 — its second conference win in a row.

The Panthers continue ACC play in Florida next weekend to face Miami and Florida State. Pitt has won the last three straight against Miami and is looking to pick up its first win in program history against Florida State. The Panthers return to the pitch on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Coral Gables.