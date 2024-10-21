The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt Baseball gets past Mercyhurst 4-2

By Jonathan Guo, Staff Photographer
October 20, 2024

Pitt Baseball finishes off their fall schedule with a 4-2 victory over Mercyhurst at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday, Oct. 18.

Jonathan Guo | Staff Photographer
Pitt baseball huddles before the game against Mercyhurst at the Charles L. Cost Field on Friday, Oct. 18.

About the Contributor
Jonathan Guo, Staff Photographer
Jonathan Guo is a Freshman currently on a 6-year PT track. He has been a photographer since February of 2020, worked with BMW NYC, Manhattan Motorcars NYC, and Adidas, and was his high school's sports and event photographer. He hopes to capture a different perspective that offers a side of humanity and emotion with the subjects he shoots.