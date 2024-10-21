The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt Volleyball sweeps Cal

By Kaylee Uribe, Senior Staff Photographer
October 20, 2024

Pitt volleyball defeats Cal in the Fitzgerald Field House on Friday, Oct. 18.

VB_1
Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer
Graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood (3) prepares to strike the ball at the volleyball game against Cal in the Fitzgerald Field House on Friday, Oct. 18.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer