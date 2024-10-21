The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Games 4 Social Impact Jam

By Liam Sullivan, Senior Staff Photographer
October 20, 2024
Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer
A speaker presents at the Games 4 Social Impact Jam on Friday, Oct. 18.

