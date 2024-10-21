The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt Volleyball makes quick work of Stanford

By Jonathan Guo and Amber Farabaugh
October 20, 2024

Pitt volleyball sweeps Stanford in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday, Oct. 20.

VBvSTanford_1
Amber Farabaugh | Staff Photographer
Pitt volleyball greets Stanford prior to their game in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.

About the Contributor
Jonathan Guo, Staff Photographer
Jonathan Guo is a Freshman currently on a 6-year PT track. He has been a photographer since February of 2020, worked with BMW NYC, Manhattan Motorcars NYC, and Adidas, and was his high school's sports and event photographer. He hopes to capture a different perspective that offers a side of humanity and emotion with the subjects he shoots.