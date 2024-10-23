Big Boom: It’s a Costco world and we’re just living in it

Boom! Social media stars, Andrew “Big A.J.” Befumo and his 11- year-old son Eric “Big Justice” Befumo have risen to internet stardom and have recently expanded their range and entered the music scene.

The Costco Guys have amassed an enormous social media presence in 2024. The father-son duo from Boca Raton, Florida, have 2.1 million followers and 62.4 million likes on TikTok and an Instagram account with a following that exceeds 300,000 followers.

Their videos started as light and silly commentary while shopping at Costco, showing off various products and brandishing popular items from the store’s food court. In a matter of months, the Costco Guys have become a household name and have built an empire of lore. Since their rise to stardom, the TikTokers have released two songs that have become quite popular.

Released in July, their two-minute debut single “We Bring The BOOM!” has over one million streams. The sequel, “STILL BRINGIN’ IT,” came out last month and is already a hot track among fans.

“We Bring The BOOM!” is energetic and fun. The song is upbeat and adheres to a number of clever rhymes alongside a consistent, rhythmic rap style that is sure to pump fans up and provide an enjoyable listen. The tune mentions Ashley, the sister of Big Justice, and his mother, both of which join in at the end of the song during the chorus.

While their first song is good, the Costco Guys went all out for their second hit, and a hit it is indeed. The song has mentions of various celebrities and also includes TikTok lingo that fans will enjoy.

This one is just as catchy, including more rhymes and rhythms, but what sets it apart is its use of sound effects throughout. The song kicks off with a bell sound and continues with sound effects in the bridges of verses, such as Big Justice crushing baseballs. Fans can most notably categorize the number as another rap, although this time around the music definitely has more rock and roll undertones with the use of guitar riffs throughout — a classic touch, if you ask me.

While the first song follows a call-and-response methodology with “We bring the boom,” and “That’s what we do,” the second installment isn’t as straightforward. The song calls upon an enthymematic relationship with the audience. “STILL BRINGIN’ IT” features the phrase “We bring the boom” multiple times, but with no response.

There is no need for reiteration, as the Costco Guys know that their loyal fanbase can put the pieces together and already understand exactly what it is that they do — and what they do is bring the boom.

The song includes lines describing the “boom meter,” the made-up metric that the Costco Guys use to rate various items in Costco and the other places featured in their videos. The lines are extremely clever, and a part I especially enjoyed was the echoing “Boom!” from many of the various voices contributing to the song.

If fans enjoy these two bangers, they will certainly love “We Bring The BOOM! Crew Version.” This bonus track unlocks more characters within the Costco universe such as “The Rizzler,” “Cousin Angelo” and “Jersey Joe,” who each have their own verses amongst others included within the realm.

If you thought that was all, you’re wrong. “We Bring The BOOM! (Family Remix)” gives fans a glimpse into the intimacy of the Befumo family through their lively presentation of the music. Ashley and Mama Justice expand on their previous roles in the original song with their own features. Listeners be warned, however — unlike the rest of the series, this song is explicit.

These pop stars sing about their individual identities and allude to their spot alongside the already cemented top dogs, A.J. and Big Justice.

Across the series, the line that stands out to me the most is “Spread happiness and joy and bring the boom ‘cause that’s the mission.” Big A.J. sings this in the waning seconds of the family remix, and I truly believe this a wonderful encapsulation of not only the goal of the Costco Guys and their music, but a lesson useful to anyone.

These songs truly have it all. They are clever and catchy — tunes that any student should let grace their headphones.