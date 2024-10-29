‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ closes out LGBTQIA+ history month

Pitt’s Department of Inclusion and Belonging hosted a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 25. This event was one of the last for the department’s LGBTQIA+ History Month celebration. The department has been hosting events throughout the month of October in order to celebrate, recognize and spread awareness about the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and culture. Maggie Calvert, the department’s LBGTQIA+ coordinator, hosted the screening in Nordy’s Place inside the William Pitt Union.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has long been a part of queer history. Through its satirical plot, the show boasts a cast of characters and storyline which were revolutionary at the time of its release in 1975. On top of its notable sex-filled, evil scientist plot lines, the movie starred popular actors, including Susan Sarandon and Meatloaf, and jumpstarted the careers of actors such as Tim Curry. The film presents a group of sexually fluid characters — something that was not openly explored in popular media at the time. Though the film was not well received after its initial release, it found fame after being re-released as a “midnight movie.” For many young people in the 1970s, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” served as an awakening and safe space.

Calvert explained the cultural shift, especially that of sex and sexuality, that has taken place since the movie’s release.

“What counted as transgressive in the 1970s may seem much more familiar in the 21st century,” Calvert said.

A large part of the movie’s lore is the interactive aspect. Over the past few decades, fans have developed an annotated script that includes callouts and audience interactions. At some performances, these scripts or instructions are passed out to the audience members. Audience participation ranges from full-stage performances to callouts and prop usage. While this event was only a screening, theatrical troupes and clubs often display full productions complete with costuming and lighting. Traditionally, these kinds of performances take place while the film plays above the stage and the actors follow along.

Calvert began the event with an invitation for the audience to participate.

“All of the participation will be up to wherever you are all comfortable,” Calvert said. “It is the audience participation which has sustained interest in this propriety over time … “Rocky Horror” is ritual.”

Some audience members frequently shouted out some of the interactive phrases or jokes, while others stayed quiet the whole time. The crowd was a mix of first-time viewers and seasoned fans. Ben Wallis, a first-year biology major, had never seen the show before. Wallis highlighted the audience participation as an intriguing part of the experience.

“It was fun to, like, see people participate … I think it would be really fun for people who have seen it before.” Wallis said.

Dylan Malobabich, a first-year pharmacy major, had never seen the movie before but still enjoyed the experience.

“I thought it was, like, weird, but like, weird in a fun way,” Malobabich said. “And it was kinda funny, but also I think it’s pretty cool that it was made that long ago. And it’s, like, not up to date, but it was trying to be.”

Malobabich also noted that the experience would likely be more enjoyable a second time around.

“If I were to see it like a second time, I would definitely do more stuff,” Malobabich said. “I just think it was because it was a first-time thing, it was like ‘I don’t know what to do.’ But now I know what to do, so now I’m prepared.”

Held in Nordy’s Place, there were several students playing board games, pool or watching sports in the background. Though the crowd for the film was modest, many outsiders were drawn into the wacky nature of the show. Onlookers watched on and off as they waited for their friends to roll the die or shoot a cue ball. The theatrical, campy soundtrack and visuals of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are difficult to ignore.

The movie’s plot is specific, satirical and jam-packed. The chaos of the film can lead to “virgins,” a term used for first-time viewers of the show, feeling a bit lost or shocked after the movie concludes. Cassidy Thomas, a first-year biology major and another first-time viewer, was left confused after the showing.

“It was, like, good, but it was confusing maybe because I wasn’t, like, locked in, but it was confusing for sure,” Thomas said.

Stephanie Soom, a first-year biology major, had a similar experience to Thomas. Soom felt confused by the film but enjoyed the experience nonetheless. She specifically enjoyed the interactive aspect of the show.

”It was … really confusing,” Soom said. “It was fun to hear people, like, yelling at the screen.”

Whether confused or clear on the film’s concepts, viewers had a good time. As the credits rolled, the audience clapped and cheered for their fellow participants and viewers. Calvert thanked the audience members, emphasizing the participatory audience.

“I think it was fun and weird,” Wallis said.