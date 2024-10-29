‘Pitt can compete with anybody’: Student sections flooded and attendance records broken in reaction to fall sports success

This fall, fans of Pitt athletics have a lot to talk about. With an undefeated football program, a nationally ranked men’s soccer team and a women’s volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the nation, the success of Pitt sports is the recent talk of the town.

Students have come together to show their support and rally around these Panther teams now more than ever, and the overwhelming sense of school spirit and pride is undeniable.

“I try to attend every football and volleyball game I can,” sophomore Emily Wilmoth said. “It’s really cool to be in the student section and be surrounded by so many people who really want to see the success of the team.”

Fans, especially students, have flocked to the Petersen Events Center in numbers never seen before this season. In September of this year, the Panther volleyball team took on the state rival Nittany Lions for an intense face-off resulting in a Pitt sweep and their 21st straight set win of the year. 11,800 fans attended this game, creating a new volleyball attendance record here at Pitt.

“I think the volleyball team has stayed consistent and has been receiving constant support, but with the improvements in the football team, I’ve seen a noticeable increase in support not only from Pitt students but other fans,” sophomore Joseph Garcia said. “My family has been tuning into the games, and people I know that really aren’t that into sports have started to follow along and watch.”

The Pitt football program currently sits at 7-0 and is nationally ranked No. 18 after beating an array of both ACC and non-conference opponents so far this year, and students are loving the journey.

“It’s been so awesome,” junior Sophia McLaughlin said. “In the past, it’s been hard to stay supportive when we’ve had unsuccessful seasons. It can get depressing when we’re so used to losing, but this year has just been so fun to watch and be a part of.”

In addition to women’s volleyball, men’s soccer was ranked No. 1 nationally at the beginning of their season. This pushed Pitt athletics to a new historical achievement of two No. 1 nationally ranked teams for the first time ever. Now, as men’s soccer sits as the fifth-best team in the nation, Pitt can still boast top programs all around its athletics program.

“I think this really brings Pitt back into the sports conversation,” McLaughlin said. “With [three] nationally ranked teams, there’s no denying Pitt can hold its own as a sports school.”

The idea that it’s important for Pitt to be considered a “big” sports school is significant and contagious throughout the student body.

“It means a lot,” Wilmoth said. “I don’t want to say Pitt is notorious for having mediocre teams, but sometimes I think Pitt tends to be left in the dust. Especially with us being in the ACC I think some people consider us as a weaker conference, and with [three] nationally ranked teams, it puts Pitt’s stamp on the college sports discussion.”

Pitt’s athletic success even has the potential to change the culture and perspective around the college for outsiders looking in.

“I’m not from the Pittsburgh area, and when I thought of Pitt before, I never really thought of it as a sports school,” Garcia said. “But I think having [three] top-ranked teams and an undefeated football program proves that Pitt can compete with anybody.”

With the ongoing success of the sports programs, anticipation for the postseason heightens as the year comes to a close.

“I’m super excited to see how Pitt performs in the volleyball NCAA tournament this year,” Wilmoth said. “They’ve come so close in the past couple years and it’s been heart-wrenching to see them lose in the finals. Hopefully this year we can come home with a national title.”

“I’m looking forward to Pitt’s Thursday night game against Syracuse. I think it’s going to be a good matchup,” McLaughlin said. “I’m hoping for a successful finish to the football season, and coming off that, I’m excited to get into basketball season.”

Students should get ready to follow along with fall Pitt sports as they continue through their seasons, with all three top teams set to take on opponents in the next week.