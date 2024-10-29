From Pop to Personal // Let’s talk about ‘It’

If you met me in seventh grade, the first thing I would probably talk about with you was the 2017 film “It.” I was thoroughly obsessed with every aspect of it. From the perfect blend of horror and comedy to the phenomenal young cast, “It” consumed every thought of mine. My friends and I would watch “It” repeatedly during middle school, and it became a favorite among the group. I always love to rewatch “It” as Halloween gets closer, and that didn’t change this year. Sitting on my twin XL and watching “It” in this new stage of my life, however, not only transported me back into a world of nostalgia but gave the entire movie a whole new perspective.

I believe in the importance of holding on to comfort films and never getting embarrassed by our younger self’s taste. Many people my age tend to try to forget the things that interested them when they were younger, trying to grow up and leave their younger selves behind. Although I do think that we evolve as people and grow up to have different tastes than our younger selves, it’s OK to still stand by the mediums that we obsessed over in childhood. Even though I watched “It” as a middle schooler, I still stand by that movie now in my first year of college. To me, comfort films like “It” are a gateway to my past, reminding me of all the wonderful memories that shaped me into the person I am today.

When I watch “It,” I think back to my friends and I recreating scenes and constantly quoting the movie in the schoolyard. I think about my childhood friend’s “It”-themed party where we laughed and screamed while watching the movie. I think back to my friends and I discussing which characters we would be if we were in the movie — I was Eddie Kaspbrak, of course. Beautiful memories like this are tied to this silly little horror movie centered around a clown. “It” gave me all these nostalgic memories of my childhood, and that is something I am not ashamed to say. Even though looking back on it now my obsession was slightly embarrassing, I am forever grateful for all this movie has given me.

If you are not familiar with the story, “It” is a classic novel written by famous horror author Stephen King. “It” follows Pennywise, a clown who comes to terrorize the people of Derry, Maine — specifically the children. After our main character, Bill’s brother goes missing, he and his friends take it upon themselves to start investigating the crime. During the investigation, the children are repeatedly terrorized by Pennywise, the antagonist, who takes on the form of each of the child’s fears.

For example, he appears to my favorite character, Eddie Kaspbrak, as a leper due to Eddie being an extreme germaphobe. The loveable and hilarious friends band together to destroy Pennywise after discovering he was the one who killed Bill’s younger brother, Georgie. The found family aspects along with the exploration of fear have made this movie one of my favorites not only to watch, but also to analyze on a deeper level, especially now.

What I always found fascinating about this story is that it’s not just one terrifying villain that comes to terrorize all the main characters. This movie follows Pennywise in multiple different terrifying personas as he morphs into each child’s fear. When you think about it, the real villain is the fear that manifests itself within each child’s mind. The aspect of fear makes this movie so universal as we all experience some sort of fear throughout our lives. I especially related to this horror movie during my latest watch, now in my first year of college, because each day I have been faced with different fears.

Going into my first year of college, the class I was most worried about was my public speaking class. From as young as I can remember, I have always been terrified of public speaking, dreading class presentations and speeches. So, when I entered my first two-hour public speaking class here at Pitt, I was terrified. My fear grew even more when my professor said that we would be up at the podium by the end of the first class. My hands grew clammy, and my chest felt tight as I waited for the moment when I would be called up to the front of the classroom to introduce myself. When my time finally came, I slowly walked up to the podium, a little shaky, and introduced myself. Before I knew it, I was back in my seat, all done. I had done it, and nothing went wrong. Since that class, I have given three other speeches, and I can proudly say that I have survived them all, my confidence growing with each one. The only way to overcome your fears is to face them head-on, just like the kids face their fears in “It.” In the end, we are the controllers of not only our fates, but our fears.

Each day brings on new fears. From interviews to college exams and the dreaded dining halls, I have had to overcome them all. Through watching “It” and coming to college, I have started to appreciate the beauty of facing your fears. Just as the characters in “It” grew through facing their fears, I have started to grow through facing my own. I look forward to next year’s spooky season and my annual watch of “It,” when I can think back to my first year of college and reminisce on how much I’ve grown through facing my fears.





