The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt wrestling falls to Ohio State

By Micah Malonza, Staff Photographer
December 19, 2024

Pitt Wrestling fell to Ohio State 17-20 on Friday at Fitzgerald Field House.

DSC_0525
Micah Malonza | Staff Photographer
A Pitt wrestler competes against an Ohio State wrestler during their match on Friday Dec. 13, 2024 at Fitzgerald Field House.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Micah Malonza, Staff Illustrator