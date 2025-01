Scranton’s hist’ry of sound

Speaks in my failure to say “t”

Especially in the

middle of words where it blends deep

As silt in the murky

Lacky’s orange brown blood spurts

From the bore hole. Flooded

Mines innervate the soul

Of the hard-packed valleys

With mountains that shift and shape us.

Revenge on the glaciers?

Smells like a Folger’s scented hug

Hugs wake the mind, replete

The lungs that skip t’s and stand on

“I’s” iota in “crick”

To get a clearer view of home