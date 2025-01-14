The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt Women’s basketball battles back against SMU

January 13, 2025

Pitt Women’s Basketball came back from a 32-point deficit to take down SMU 72-59.

KU_2
Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer
Redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson (23) drives the ball during Pitt women’s basketball’s game against SMU on Jan. 12.

