Pitt Police, Duquesne Light report widespread power outages in Oakland

Pitt Police reported a power outage at Forbes Hall early this morning. Engineers at the scene said the building’s backup power is operating, and Duquesne Light is working to resolve the issue.

According to Duquesne Light, outages reported on 5th Ave. between Atwood St. and McKee Pl. were caused by “equipment failure.” An estimated restoration time is still to be determined.

Duquesne Light has further reported widespread power outages in Central Oakland, affecting 2,491 customers as of 10:31 a.m. The report was made at 8:57 a.m., and according to the website power has been restored in the area.

Updates to restoration status can be found at safety.pitt.edu or Duquesne Light Co.

This article will be updated.



