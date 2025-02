Photos: Mayoral Forum

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Corey O’Connor participated in a Mayoral Forum moderated by Ann Belser and held by the 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club at Chatham University on Sunday, Feb. 2. Gallery • 11 Photos Alex Jurkuta | Visual Editor Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey answers questions from moderator Ann Belser at the Mayoral Forum at Chatham University on Sunday, Feb. 2.