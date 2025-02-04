Column | Which Pitt athletes would make the best beer pong partners?

Twenty red solo cups, a six-foot table, four players, two ping-pong balls and a beer of your choice is the recipe for the most widely known drinking game to exist. Played at every fraternity house, backyard darty and Green Lot tailgate, college kids are no amateurs to the game.

A good team usually consists of a little skill mixed with some confidence, but the biggest strategy to winning is choosing a good partner. When faced with a big group of contenders, it’s important to weigh your options before asking someone to join you at the table. This poses the question of which Pitt athletes would make the best beer pong partners.

Ishmael Leggett

Senior guard Ishmael Leggett would make for an outstanding pong partner. He’s got the perfect set of skills to make him a threat to any pong competitors out there. Averaging 16.5 points per game, he’s almost guaranteed to splash a few cups for your team.

He’s also known for cashing in on a mid-range jump shot, using just the right amount of touch to put the ball in the hoop. Those instincts translate perfectly to the game of pong. When you need a partner to help make clutch plays at your buddy’s house party, don’t hesitate to call on Leggett.

Kenny Pickett

Another quality pick for a pong partner is former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. In the game of pong, sometimes you’re forced to make some trick shots. Shooting from behind the back, on your knees or calling island all require a little flare.

Pickett is no stranger to a trick play. In the 2021 ACC Championship, Pickett’s ‘fake slide’ stunned defenders and resulted in a 58-yard touchdown run for the Panthers. Expect Pickett to bring this same deception and flash to your pong game — stunning your competitors and helping you pull out a win.

Khadija Faye

Often in the game of pong, your team can get down with a comeback nowhere near in sight. Your opponents successfully put away seven of their 10 cups, with your team trailing far behind.

This is the time to remain composed and crawl back for a win. No one’s better for the job than graduate student center Khadija Faye. In Pitt’s recent matchup with SMU, Faye scored 21 points to help Pitt win off of a 32-point comeback, tying the largest comeback in NCAA women’s basketball history. A feat of determination and grit, this makes Faye your best bet for a pong partner. When it seems like there’s no hope for your team to come out on top, look no further than Khadija Faye.

Picking the perfect beer pong partner can seem like a simple task, but it’s so much more than that. You want to set your team up with the best chance to win and that requires a little bit of thinking. Be sure to weigh all your options before landing on your partner pick, and if you ever find yourself with the option, make sure you select Leggett, Pickett or Faye.