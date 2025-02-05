More than legislation: ‘Title 9’ women’s sports bar coming to East Liberty

A new sports bar opening in East Liberty this month will show only women athletes on the big screen. Sherree Goldstein, a restaurant owner from East Liberty, will be opening Title 9 on Centre Avenue, adjacent to her older establishment, Square Cafe.

The bar is named after the Title IX federal law, a section of the 1972 Education Amendment Act prohibiting sex-based discrimination. At the time of its passage, it was implemented mostly to address issues in higher education — but according to Cordelia Brazile, visiting lecturer of sports history at Pitt, the world of sports soon became “one of its biggest areas of impact.”

“Title IX is one of the single most impactful things that have happened in sports history writ large, let alone women’s sport,” Brazile said. “There’s no other law like it in the United States in terms of impact on sports, let alone the world.”

The impact Title IX has had on women’s participation in sports is significant, with female participation at the high school level growing by 1057% and at the college level by 614% since 1972. Though Title IX does not legislate media companies’ broadcasting rights because they are private companies, Brazile acknowledges that the legislation has cultivated a greater culture in women’s sports when compared to how it was viewed in the past.

“Historically speaking, one of the biggest markers against women’s sports is that critics would say ‘No one wants to watch it, it’s not as interesting when women are playing because it’s less competitive or less developed,’” Brazile said. “The viewership numbers for women’s sports have been through the roof in the past few years, and I think there’s every indication that this is a trend likely to continue when you have talented athletes put in a position where people can watch them.”

Goldstein was inspired in part by Portland’s The Sports Bra, the first bar “100% dedicated to supporting and showing women’s sports.” She decided to open a bar of her own for the Pittsburgh community, joining the ranks of women’s sports bars opening across the country.

“It’s been great to watch women on the rise in the media nationally and internationally,” Goldstein said. “And the great thing with Title 9 for us is that we’ll be able to share it with families, all genders, all species — everybody is welcome.”

Goldstein has been working in the restaurant business for 22 years. Square Cafe, her first restaurant, opened in 2003, and its own walls will be forming the interior of Title 9.

“I had an extra dining room we weren’t really using at the time so we decided to remodel it,” Goldstein said. “We’re doing a little bit of construction. The colors are pretty bold and fun. We have TV screens all over the dining area and the bar area.”

Title 9 will be “family-friendly” and serve common bar food such as flatbread, wings, vegan wings, wraps and burgers.

“There’s plenty of nice big tables for groups to hang out and have sharable items,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein is committing the bar to showcasing all kinds of women athletes, whether they be national legends, international stars or young, local athletes.

“Success is very broad,” Goldstein said. “If we have neighbors and customers who want their daughter’s picture blown up and put on the wall, we’re totally willing to talk about that.”

Stephanie Mock Grubbs, the first female major league strength and conditioning coach for the Houston Astros, has firsthand experience amidst the rising tide of women’s sports. Grubbs recently spent four seasons from 2021-2025 with Pitt volleyball as the direct strength coach. She traveled with the team across the country and saw the growing enthusiasm surrounding women’s sports and Pitt volleyball as they climbed to the top team.

“I remember going to Boston College and seeing so many people showing up just because they wanted to see us play,” Grubbs said. “It was cool to see on the road people coming out because they wanted to see the number one ranked volleyball team in the country.”

Increasing interest in Pitt volleyball is part of a growing trend in women’s sports popularity. As Grubbs witnesses this in front of her own eyes, she thinks Title 9 is fitting for the moment.

“The actual number of people watching the national championship for volleyball has just skyrocketed over the past years,” Grubbs said. “It’s cool there’s gonna be a place in Pittsburgh where you can go watch the NWSL, the LOVB, the WNBA, and there’s no better time to do it than now.”

Goldstein attests to witnessing the vast increase in opportunities for women in sports and stands behind her message of advocacy for its continuing growth.

