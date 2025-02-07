Pitt men’s basketball to travel to UNC just 11 days after their last showdown

Less than a fortnight ago, Pitt men’s basketball hosted North Carolina in what was described as a “pivotal” game. After a back-and-forth 40 minutes, the Panthers clawed away with a 73-65 win against their ACC foe.

After toppling the Tar Heels, though, Pitt fell right back down in a season-altering loss to Virginia. With their tournament chances sinking more and more by the game, Saturday at UNC stands as one of the final opportunities for the Panthers to stay afloat.

This is one of three Quad One games that Pitt has left on its schedule, and if the team wants to hear its name called in March, it’ll need each one. Luckily for the Panthers, they have a cache of winning experience against the Heels sitting in their recent memory. The saying goes — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and while the environment in Raleigh will prove tough, mimicking the play that was on display only two games ago should lead to another win.

What did the Panthers do against UNC that was so special, and what went so wrong against Virginia?

Pitt secured the win against Carolina by cutting down turnovers and defending the three — both things unheard of when the Cavaliers walked all over it. Pitt held only six TOs while North Carolina shot a mere 29.2% from the three. When UVA came to town, Pitt gave up 10 turnovers and let the ‘Hoos shoot 45% from beyond the arc — not too surprising that the games yielded different results.

The Panthers need to continue to switch on screens and pick up guards at the perimeter, prioritizing three point defense. Doing this should shut down UNC again, especially their shooters like freshman guards Ian Jackson and Drake Powell who both shoot around 37% from three.

The game will come down to possession — whichever team obtains and retains the ball will win. To do this, Pitt has to play efficiently in two facets of the game — rebounding and turnovers.

Against Virginia, Pitt was out-rebounded by double digits while giving up the ball way more than it should have. The lack of scoring killed its chances of winning and coming back from the early deficit it dug itself. If the Panthers keep the ball in their hands more on Saturday, they shouldn’t have an issue leaving the game with a win.

A big factor in Pitt’s win over UNC was the home court advantage. Without energy from the Oakland Zoo, the Panthers could have more trouble playing away from home in an arena known for its tough environment.

Similar to last time around, the game should showcase a battle of backcourts with four UNC guards all averaging over 10 points per game. Pitt’s guards will also have to keep up with their season averages and match the Tar Heel scoring barrage if they want to keep the game close.

I expect another close back-and-forth game that will come down to the final few minutes, and whichever team can take the most possessions down the stretch will come out on top. It’s now or never and do or die for Pitt, and if the Blue and Gold can get the job, they can give their March Madness chances a bit more life.