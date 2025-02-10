‘Tarot Tales’ inspires new means of creative expression

Tarot cards, most commonly used for divination or to seek answers about the future of one’s life, can also have more “creative” functions. As participants of the Center for Creativity’s “Tarot Tales: Creative Storytelling” workshop on Friday, Feb. 7 learned, the symbolism and imagery of tarot cards can be used as aids in developing stories.

The Center for Creativity is a collective within the University of Pittsburgh that hosts a variety of workshops centered around creative expression for Pitt students, faculty and affiliates.

Angela Oddling, a staff member at the Center for Creativity, facilitated Friday’s workshop. She came up with the idea to conduct a storytelling workshop based on her own background with storytelling through tarot.

“I have used tarot or oracle cards as a divination and creative tool since I was in my teens,” Oddling said. “I am a comic book illustrator and came up with this idea to start using tarot and oracle cards as inspiration for creative prompts. I use the cards to inspire a story or a quick comic I want to make.”

Tarot cards originated in 15th-century Italy as playing cards. It wasn’t until the 18th century that they were adopted for the fortune-telling purposes they are known for today. Tarot decks contain a set of 78 cards, each with a unique meaning expressed through both the image on the card and the underlying symbols associated with it. Oracle cards are similar to tarot in that they are used for fortune telling and life guidance, but these cards have different meanings than a traditional tarot deck.

Oddling, aided by a set of oracle cards, guided participants through the creation of a basic story outline, from exposition to resolution. Each part of the participants’ stories was based around the symbolism and imagery of a random card pulled by Oddling, with one card pulled for each of the seven parts of the story.

The “intention” card was pulled for participants to build the main character of their story. This is a card associated with traits of obsession and anxiety. The conflict of the stories was based on the “work” card, associated with traits of compromise and procrastination. Other cards pulled included “language barriers,” “meditation,” “the ancient ones,” “masters of emotion” and “source.”

By the end of the exercise, each participant had crafted their own story and was invited to share it with the group. Even though everyone’s stories were based on the characteristics of the same cards, no single person’s story was similar to another.

Nidhi Cheeyandira, a first-year psychology student, came into the workshop with some prior experience using tarot cards but enjoyed experiencing a more creative way to use them.

“I have played around with tarot cards in the past, but have always been interested in learning more so I was excited to come to this workshop,” Cheeyandira said. “Learning about all of the different functions of tarot and how we can use them in our own lives for more creative purposes was very inspiring.”

Rachael Gavlik, a senior in the pharmacy program, did not have much prior exposure to tarot before coming to the workshop and left feeling inspired to use the practices she learned in her own writing practices.

“I went into the workshop with the expectation that the cards would determine a lot more of the specific details of our story for us, but it was really interesting how much more open-ended the experience was,” Gavlik said. “I think that this method of using tarot cards for storytelling is something I definitely want to use in my own writing. It could be interesting to try it out when writing letters to friends or creative pieces”

Oddling hopes that her workshop will inspire others to adopt creative brainstorming methods in their own writing processes.

“The basis of the Center for Creativity is that you don’t have to be an experienced artist or experienced creator,” Oddling said. “This applies to storytelling as well, you don’t have to be a master storyteller, so I hope people come into the workshop without the worry of telling a perfect story but rather just be sparked by inspiration, get their ideas down, experience the process of brainstorming and exploring different creative processes in different ways.”