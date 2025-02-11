The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt club men’s ice hockey falls to Delaware

By Alex Jurkuta, Visual Editor
12:24 am

Pitt club men’s ice hockey fell to Delaware 1-2 in overtime at the Alpha Ice Complex.

S_AJ_Pitt_Hockey_Vs_Delaware-5
Alex Jurkuta | Visual Editor
Head coach Stu Rulnick address the Pitt club men’s ice hockey team prior to its game against Delaware on Feb. 8 at the Alpha Ice Complex.

