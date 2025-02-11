The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt club women’s hockey dominates West Virginia 3-0

By Alex Jurkuta, Visual Editor
12:27 am

Pitt club women’s hockey dominated West Virginia 3-0 at the Alpha Ice Complex.

The Pitt club women’s and West Virginia club women’s hockey teams line up for the national anthem on Feb. 9 at the Alpha Ice Complex.

