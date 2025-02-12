Scarf bombardiers: Pittsburgh passion project warms thousands in need

In 2014, Suzanne Volpe, a retired Pittsburgh resident, turned her love for crocheting into a community “passion project,” the Scarf Bombardiers. The group has since grown into a widespread community initiative with thousands of scarves donated and distributed each year.

The scarves — both handmade and gently used — are scattered throughout Pittsburgh, where anyone can grab one free of cost. Each scarf is tagged with a message encouraging people to take them if they’re cold, reading, “Cold? Take one from Scarf Bombardiers.”

Volpe first heard of “scarf bombing” from a friend in Connecticut, which inspired her to start putting scarves on trees for those who need them.

“I told [my friend], ‘That’s really cool, someone should do that in Pittsburgh,’” Volpe said. “And she said, ‘Well, you’re somebody.’ And that was that.”

When Volpe first started putting her own crocheted scarves out in Pittsburgh, she gave out 47 of her handmade bundles in one year. Over 10 years later, her goal for 2025 is to donate 3,000 with the help of friends and volunteers. Through the organization’s Facebook page, she shares pictures of her scarf bombs and encourages her 1,900 followers to donate.

There were “scarf bombs” placed around Pitt’s campus this winter, hanging on railings near Clapp Hall and Alumni Hall and tied to poles around the corner of Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard. Eileen Healy, a first-year neuroscience student, was excited to see the colorful scarves and took one home with her.

“Mine is super cute and handmade,” Healy said. “It was actually perfect timing because I really wanted a new scarf, so I’m really grateful for this.”

One of Volpe’s favorite things about running Scarf Bombardiers is when she gets direct feedback from those she helps, which she says is “so much fun.” Some people have thanked her on the street or given her a friendly beep from their cars when she’s out placing scarves.

“One time me and my husband were putting [scarves] out and a young man takes a pink one,” Volpe said. “As we’re finishing up, he comes back the other way with this young lady who was hugging the scarf. It’s like, the first thing he thought was to give it to somebody else, and I love that.”

Volpe welcomes scarf donations and volunteers to assist with distribution, with her mailing address posted on the organization’s Facebook.

“If someone wants to get involved, even if they just want to make scarves, I’ll send them tags,” Volpe said.

Volunteers then place the collected scarves in high-traffic areas such as bus stops, libraries and church railings around Pittsburgh.

“Really any public property works,” Volpe said. “I love to do bus stops because that’s where people really need them. Or churches are always fair game. I don’t think anybody from a church would say no.”

Volunteers don’t necessarily need to know how to crochet to donate — many have used their skills to craft fleece scarves. Some donors, like retirees looking for a meaningful activity, have found a sense of purpose in contributing to the cause.

“There’s a lot of interest,” Volpe said. “I did [a workshop] at Penn Hills Library and brought pre-cut fleece. We ended up making 54 fleece scarves in just a few hours. It was wonderful.”

The initiative has gained national attention, with scarves being donated to Pittsburgh Scarf Bombardiers from states such as Texas and Alabama. Volpe isn’t the only one spearheading a project like this — there are people leaving scarf bombs all across the United States and Canada due to the increasing online attention these initiatives have attracted.

“It’s spreading, and I love to see it,” Volpe said.