City Couture // Networking in college

Networking might sound like something you do once you graduate, but building connections while you’re still in college can open doors you never knew existed. Being in Pittsburgh, or any city, for that matter, gives you a huge advantage. There are so many events and industry professionals nearby and tons of opportunities to meet people in fields you are passionate about.

The University of Pittsburgh hosts numerous networking events, career fairs and guest speaker panels. Even if they seem somewhat unrelated to your major, I still encourage you to go. You never know who you’ll meet or what knowledge you will gain. I highly recommend bringing a friend if you are nervous, but I encourage you to push to introduce yourself to at least one new person and give your elevator pitch.

Additionally, utilize technology! LinkedIn isn’t just for post-grads. It is important to start your profile now and connect with classmates, professors and professionals in your desired work field. I also follow local Pittsburgh businesses and organizations and engage with their content to get my name out there. It doesn’t hurt to send them messages and introduce yourself.

Outside of campus, Pittsburgh itself is filled with networking events. They vary all the time, so it is important to check websites like Eventbrite and Meetup to find events. It is important to look for and attend student-friendly events so you don’t feel like the youngest one there or underqualified.

Pittsburgh also offers countless internships for college students. Working in Pittsburgh can help you build a strong network. Your coworkers, managers and even customers could become valuable connections down the road. It is important to be social and utilize the advantages you have around you.

Professors are often overlooked when seeking professional help, but it is likely that they have years of experience in the field you are interested in. After all, they are qualified to teach you about your major, so use them as a resource. Attend their office hours, ask for career advice and express interest in their field. Additionally, Pitt’s alumni network is full of successful professionals. It never hurts to reach out!

Meeting people and getting your name out there is a step in the right direction, but it is important to maintain these connections. After meeting someone, follow up with a short email or LinkedIn message thanking them for their time. I like to keep in touch by commenting on their LinkedIn posts as well.

Networking in Pittsburgh while in college isn’t just about adding a new connection to your LinkedIn profile, it’s about forming genuine professional connections. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there!