Liatu King returns to Pittsburgh as No. 2 Notre Dame dominates Pitt women’s basketball

Pitt women’s basketball (11-15, ACC 3-10) ended its two-game win streak on Thursday night, with a loss to No. 2 Notre Dame (22-2, ACC 13-0), 88-57.

The talented Fighting Irish team secured its seventh straight win by double digits and continued its undefeated season in the ACC, having not lost since Nov. 30.

“I’m super grateful. This team is really special, playing really great basketball right now,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “Being able to have this type of victory on the road is huge for us.”

Graduate student forward Liatu King, who spent four years in Pittsburgh, made her return to the Steel City on Thursday night. In four seasons, King started 70 games for Pitt, accounting for more than 450 made baskets and 1168 points. In her senior year at Pitt, King averaged 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. King now leads the ACC in shooting, making 57.3 percent of her shots from the floor.

She found success on Thursday, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. But King wasn’t the only member of the Irish to give the Panthers trouble, with graduate student guard Olivia Miles and senior guard Sonia Citron notching 28 and 22 points, respectively.

“Sonia [Citron] is just the silent assassin, and tonight she was just on fire,” Ivey.

The Fighting Irish dominated from beyond the arc, shooting 56% while holding the Panthers to just 18% from three-point range. The Fighting Irish also forced the Panthers into seven first-quarter turnovers, making it challenging to build offensive momentum early.

But Pitt kept it close in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 6-3 lead after scores from redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson and graduate forward Khadija Faye. But Notre Dame senior guard Sonia Citron quickly responded, sinking a deep three.

In the final two minutes of the first quarter, Pitt junior guard Marley Washenitz tacked on seven points, highlighted by a deep jumper as time expired, sending the Panthers to the break down 22-21.

The Fighting Irish opened the second quarter with a quick three and started to run away with the lead. Meanwhile, the Panthers struggled from the field, going 0-6 and spending almost three and a half minutes without a made basket.

Notre Dame graduate guard Olivia Miles headed to the locker room with 15 points, going 5-6 from beyond the arc in the first half. Citron stayed equally hot, going a perfect 7-7 from the floor with 19 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Faye had 12 points at the half, but it wasn’t enough as Pitt headed to the locker room with a deficit looming for the second half of play.

The Fighting Irish opened the third quarter strong with a 10-0 run and held the Panthers to just two points in the first 5:36 of the third quarter.

Pitt showed life with a crucial and-one from junior guard Raeven Boswell that had the bench on its feet. Pitt head coach Tory Verdi appreciated the energy.

“I thought we didn’t lay down regardless of what the score was. And I think that, to me as a coach, that’s something that you want to see,” Verdi said.

With one quarter to play, the Panthers were down 69-50. But the deficit grew quickly with another Notre Dame three-pointer, this time from graduate student forward Maddy Westbald. After three failed possessions, Verdi was forced to call a timeout, all but securing a victory for the Fighting Irish.

“The next game is the biggest game of the year for us, regardless of who we’re playing,” Verdi said. “We play together, and we give it everything that we have.”

The Panthers return to the Petersen Events Center on Sunday afternoon, celebrating their annual “Pink the Pete” game at 2 p.m. against Virginia.