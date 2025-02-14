Police blotter: Feb. 5 – Feb. 12

Wednesday, February 5

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a burglary at the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Thursday, February 6

An individual reported the theft of money at Forbes Tower. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic abuse at the 4400 block of Forbes Avenue.

An individual reported two boxes of martini glasses missing at Salk Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

Friday, February 7

Pitt police assisted City police and City fire with a report of a fire at the 200 block of Coltart Street. Fire was extinguished and City fire cleared the call.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at the 200 block of Coltart Street.

An individual reported he never received a package that was delivered at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, February 8

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at the 200 block of Atwood Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer took a report for a harassment/threat at the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with a fight in progress at the Municipal Courts Building.

Sunday, February 9

Pitt police assisted with a disorderly person at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with a Super Bowl celebration at the 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue.

Monday, February 10

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a Bluetooth speaker at Delta Chi. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of food at Cellomics. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, February 11

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, February 12

Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic abuse at the 3400 block of Frazier Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment by communication at the 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue.

An individual reported their Uber Eats food delivery was stolen at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.